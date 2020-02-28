Complete Sports’ Visit to Chukwueze’s Villarreal CF

Dear Completesports.com reader, my media tour of Spain, courtesy of La Liga, has loads of interesting sights and sounds to share with you. Here are more images from our (the press corp) visit to Samuel Chukwuwze’s club Villarreal CF on Wednesday, February 26 2020. This time, see me and my colleagues through the lens of David González/Laliga.

The first photo here shows yours truly occupying Chukwueze’s seat inside the Villarreal CF dressing room at the Estadio de la Ceramica. I shot a video right here. CLICK HERE to watch it.

complete sports.com-samuel-chukwueze-laliga-santander-villarreal-estadio-de-la-ceramica-mumini-alao

Mumini Alao takes Chukwueze’s spot inside Villarreal CF dressing room

complete sports.com-samuel-chukwueze-laliga-santander-villarreal-estadio-de-la-ceramica-mumini-alao

A look at Chukweze’s teammates’ corners too

complete sports.com-samuel-chukwueze-laliga-santander-villarreal-estadio-de-la-ceramica-mumini-alao

Alao with press corp mates in front of Villarreal CF home – Estadio de La Ceramica

In front of the Villarreal CF shop

complete sports.com-samuel-chukwueze-laliga-santander-villarreal-estadio-de-la-ceramica-mumini-alao

100℅ Groguet ! (100℅ Yellow!) inside the Yellow Submarine’s shop

complete sports.com-samuel-chukwueze-laliga-santander-villarreal-estadio-de-la-ceramica-mumini-alao

Alao becomes the ‘willing target’ inside Press Conference room of Estadio de la Ceramica

Alao stays ‘focused’ in the conference room

Selfie time…



