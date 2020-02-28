Donovan Mitchell to host Wizards At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Wizar

Jazz and Donovan Mitchell to host Wizards At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Wizards are coming off a 110-106 home win over the Brooklyn Nets. Rui Hachimura was solid with 17 points (6-of-10 FG). The Jazz will want to move on from a 103-114 loss at home to the Boston Celtics, a game in which Donovan Mitchell contributed 37 points (15-of-32 shooting), 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Rudy Gobert ended last game with 3 assists, 5 offensive rebounds, and 9 rebounds.

Will Donovan Mitchell replicate his 37 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Celtics? Last time the two met up and the Jazz were on the road, they won.

Out of the five last games the Jazz played, they had only one win. Only 2 of the last five games played by the Wizards were wins. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Wizards are averaging 7.93 steals, while the Jazz is…