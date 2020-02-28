El Clásico Live On GOtv

It is finally upon us. The greatest football match in history, it is football rivalry at it’s best, as two long standing historical rivals clash head to head for the much anticipated El Clásico derby.

It’s a clash of two cities, but in actual fact it is a clash of two nationalities, it’s the most celebrated civil war in football history. And it will be keenly watched by millions of football fans worldwide, with a country divided between two clubs, the world finds itself caught up in the excitement of this epic encounter; replaying itself with football fans sitting on the edge of their seats watching the game on GOtv

The world will be split in two, as supporters of both football clubs will either bask in the glory of victory or drown in the bottomless agony of defeat. Even if it is a goalless draw, this rivalry is poised to be the…