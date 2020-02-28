Ferdinand Congratulates Ighalo On Man United’s First Goal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has congratulated former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo who opened his Red Devils goals account, in their Europa League win against 10-man Club Brugge, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo scored his first goal for United after doubling their lead in the 34th minute of their second-leg round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Also Read: Europa: Olympiakos Send Arsenal Packing With Late Goal

The game was Ighalo’s first start since joining United on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Reacting to Ighalo’s goal, Ferdinand wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “Congrats @ighalojude Special moment for you & your family!”

Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead from the penalty spot on 27 minutes after a Simon Deli stopped a goalbound shot with his arm and was sent off.

Scott McTominay made it 3-0 in the 41st minute while Fred netted the fourth and…