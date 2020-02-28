Iheanacho Denied By VAR As Norwich City Pip Leicester At Carrow Road

A stunning Jamal Lewis goal saw Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 in the Premier League on Friday Night Football and boost their survival hopes.

Both sides went into the game having not won in the league since the middle of January and Leicester thought they taken the lead when Kelechi Iheanacho powered home just after the break, but VAR ruled it out for handball.

But it was an equally as marvellous strike from Lewis won the game as he swept the ball into the far corner for his first Premier League goal.



It puts Norwich within four points of safety with just their second league win since November and their fifth this season.

For Leicester, they have gone four Premier League games without a win, but remain third, nine points clear of Manchester United in fifth place.

Iheanacho was in action for the entire duration of the game, while his…