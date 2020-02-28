Iheanacho Targets 1st EPL Goal in 2020; Eager to Improve Goal Record

Super Eagles forward , Kelechi Iheanacho is targeting his first Premier League goal in the year 2020 when Leicester City visit Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Friday (today) night.

Iheanacho has so far hit the net on three occasions this year but those goals came in Cup competitions. He scored twice against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in January.

The 23-year-old also scored another goal in the Foxes 1-0 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round at the Griffin Park earlier in 2020 and that was precisely on January 25.

Despite his goal-scoring heroics in cup competitions in England this year, Iheanacho has fired blanks in six Premier League games with his last goal dating back to 28 December, 2019.



That was when the former Manchester City forward scored a goal in the 40th minute to help Leicester see out a 2-1…