Iheanacho Undergoes Concussion Protocol Ahead Norwich City Clash

Kelechi Iheanacho will be available for Leicester City’s clash with Norwich after undergoing a concussion protocol.

The striker was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City after a collision with the visiting goalkeeper Ederson, who caught Iheanacho on the chin and throat with his fists.

After an assessment, Iheanacho briefly returned to the pitch before being taken off at the interval.

Manager Brendan Rodgers praised his forward’s courage and said he is his “normal self”, but because of the possibility of a concussion, Iheanacho has had to go through a six-day programme, which meant he was withdrawn from contact sessions in training.

“There’s an enhanced care procedure in place but he’ll be available for Friday,” said Rodgers.

“We’ve gone through the protocol from the game, so he’s obviously not in contact but he’s been training and working, he’s done…