I’ve Fully Recovered From Injury, Ready For Eagles’ Games

Nigeria international, Samuel Kalu has disclosed that he is back for good after making a full recovery from the injury which has so far stalled his 2019/20 campaign.

Earlier this month, Bordeaux boss, Paulo Sousa demanded more from Kalu while also expecting the winger to change his “mental attitude in terms of commitment to training”.

Meanwhile, Kalu has been in and out of the Bordeaux squad this season because of injury, featuring in 18 league games, starting 13, netting just once and making an assist.

The 22-year-old, meanwhile, saw full action in his side’s 4-3 Ligue 1 defeat to table toppers, Paris Saint Germain last weekend and was quite impressive all through the game.

Kalu spoke to girondins4ever.com on Thursday. The Nigerian international said that he was physically ready for the future and also the selection of the Super Eagles.

“I really think we have improved a lot since our third place at the…