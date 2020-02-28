Clippers and Kawhi Leonard to host Nuggets At STAPLES Center. The Nuggets are coming off a 115-98 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Jerami Grant managed 29 points (12-of-15 shooting) and 3 threes made. Nikola Jokic got in 16 points (5-of-8 FG), 4 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Clippers are coming off a 102-92 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi Leonard contributed 24 points (7-of-17 FG), 5 assists and 4 offensive rebounds. Marcus Morris delivered the goods last game sinking 18 points and driving his team to a win against the Suns. Can he do it again? In their previous matchup as the visiting team, the Clippers won.

The Clippers’ last 5 games haven’t been too promising, having won only 2 of them. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest. Clippers are much better at free throw shooting…