Laliga Live: Part 2 – The Arabian Connection –Alao writes

BY THE time you read this, I will be in Madrid for the El-Clasico on Sunday. It will be the climax of the media tour organized by Laliga for selected journalists from around the world.

After our visit to Villarreal on Wednesday, we (the press corp) spent the rest of the evening on a city tour of Valencia, the third largest city in Spain after the capital Madrid and Barcelona.

There are historical accounts of how large parts of present day Spain used to be under the control of Muslim dynasties many centuries ago before they were overthrown and exiled by a Christian Emperor. We saw evidence of this in the old quarters of Valencia where the influence of Arab culture and architecture are heavily pronounced.

We visited a church that was converted into a mosque and was later converted back into a church as the city exchanged hands between…