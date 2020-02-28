Manchester United Will Not Capitulate Against Everton Again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “100 per cent sure” Manchester United will produce a better performance than their 4-0 “capitulation” to Everton last season.

The United boss described the April defeat as his “lowest” point as manager while also revealing it was the moment he decided “one or two had their last chances” at the club.

Out-fought and out-played by their hosts at Goodison Park, United did not manage to produce a shot on target until the 85th minute.

Gary Neville was outspoken in his criticism of United’s display while Jamie Carragher described it as the worst he had seen from United during his time at Sky Sports.

When asked how far United have come since the humiliation 10 months ago, following Thursday’s Europa League victory over Club Brugge, Solskjaer said: “Well, we’ll see on Sunday won’t…