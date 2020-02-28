Heat and Bam Adebayo to host Mavs At American Airlines Arena. The Mavs are coming off a 109-103 home win over the San-Antonio Spurs. Kristaps Porzingis provided his team with 28 points (8-of-14 FG), 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Luka Doncic was solid with 26 points (10-of-25 shooting), 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Heat will want to move on from a 126-129 loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game in which Kendrick Nunn contributed 24 points (9-of-19 shooting) and 6 assists.

Will Kendrick Nunn replicate his 24 point performance in the last game’s loss to the T-wolves? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Heat won on the road.

Out of the five last games the Heat played, they had only one win. Out of the last 5 games the Mavs played, they came out victorious 4 times. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The…