Hawks and Trae Young to host Nets At State Farm Arena. The Nets will want to move on from a 106-110 loss to the Washington Wizards, a game in which Rodions Kurucs had a disappointing outing with no points (0-of-3 from the field) and 6 rebounds. DeAndre Jordan had 16 points (6-of-8 FG), 6 offensive rebounds and 16 rebounds. Caris LeVert ended last game with 34 points (10-of-20 FG), 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Will John Collins replicate his 26 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Orlando Magic? This season the Hawks lost all of the 3 head-to-head matchup between the teams. The Nets have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. The Hawks have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests.

The Nets have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out…