Olympiakos Send Arsenal Packing With Late Goal

A late minute goal saw Olympiakos knock Arsenal out of this season’s UEFA Europa after recording a shock 2-1 win at the Emirates after extra-time, in Thursday’s second-leg round of 32 tie, Completesports.com reports.

Arsenal went into the reverse fixture with a 1-0 lead from the first-leg but it was Olympiakos who went through courtesy of a Youssef El Arabi goal in the 120th minute.

After a goalless first half Olympiakos broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through Pape Abou.

With aggregate score at 1-1, the game went into extra-time before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a superb acrobatic kick to put Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate.

They failed to hold on as El Arabi struck to bring score to 2-2 and put the Greek side ahead on the away goals rule.

With seconds left in the game, Aubameyang had a golden chance after a poor…