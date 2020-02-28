Rangers Asst. coach, McAllister: Rarely Left-Back Role Won’t Harm Aribo

Rangers assistant manager, Gary McAllister is delighted with how Joe Aribo has used his abilities to effectively play at left-back, but insists the midfielder will not be used in defence regularly.

The 23 year old Nigerian slotted in at left-back following an injury to Borna Barisic against Braga at Ibrox last week and then went on to play there at St. Johnstone in the second half.

Aribo was involved in goals on both ocassions, scoring a goal apiece, but McAllister has revealed the Nigerian will not be deployed in defence regularly.

”Coming from deep, so to speak,he has shown he is a very capable young man,’McAllister told Rangers TV.

‘The fact is because he is extremely athletic,he can go box to box. He has not been brought here to be left-back, he is going to be left there higher up the pitch, but it just goes to show that he is a player who has got talent, he is a player in development.

‘And it won’t…