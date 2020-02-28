Smart City FC Concludes Talent Hunt Programme

The much publicized Smart City FC Talent Hunt program came to an end in spectacular fashion at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos Wednesday.

The 3-Day scouting exercise which commenced at the Agege Township Stadium on Monday featured top football scouts, coaches and agents from Europe who took charge of several training sessions with hundreds of aspiring young footballers participating in the exercise which focused on discovering, training and nurturing the youngsters in modern football techniques needed for them to actualize their dreams of playing professional football in Europe.



In a chat with Complete Sports, Smart City FC chairman, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye said aside discovering youngsters with potentials, the scouting exercise has helped to enlighten aspiring youngsters on what is required for them to have a successful trials in Europe.

“This has been a unique scouting exercise where the players discovered will be…