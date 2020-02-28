T.J. Warren to host Blazers At Bankers Life Field house. The Pacers are c

Pacers and T.J. Warren to host Blazers At Bankers Life Field house. The Pacers are coming off a 119-80 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Myles Turner was on point last game, providing 10 rebounds and 8 blocks. Domantas Sabonis contributed 21 points (8-of-10 FG), 9 assists and 3 offensive rebounds. T.J. Warren managed 19 points (9-of-12 shooting).

Domantas Sabonis led the way to victory last game with 21 points and 15 rebounds playing against the Hornets. Will he dominate in the upcoming game too? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Pacers lost on the road. The Blazers won just one of their last five games. Both Pacers are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Pacers are much better at passing than the Blazers; the Pacers rank No. 6 in assists, while the Blazers rank just No. 30.

Both the Pacers and the Blazers had 2…