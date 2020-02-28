Typical Match Day at Estadio de la Ceramica

See in this video, how the city of Villarreal buzzes on a match day at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Villarreal CF home matches have unique way of enlivening the city as both the old and young drift into the 25, 000 capacity stadium to add a dash of flair to their day. The stadium is a source of joy for the city’s 50,000 population. Completesports.com, courtesy of Laliga Santander, brings you these interesting visuals as Mumini Alao continues his media tour with colleagues from other parts of the world .

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

