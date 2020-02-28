UEFA Celebrates Ighalo’s First Man United Goal In Win vs Club Brugge

European football governing body UEFA has congratulated Odion Ighalo after he scored his first goal for Manchester United in Thursday’s Europa League second-leg round of 16 win against Club Brugge Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo scored in the 34th minute to double United’s lead in his first start.

Also Read: Ferdinand Congratulates Ighalo On First Man United Goal

United went on to win the game 5-0 and progress 6-1 on aggregate.

Commenting on his goal UEFA wrote on their Europa League verified Twitter handle: “Odion Ighalo, First Manchester United start First Manchester United goal.”

United took the lead on 27 minutes through Bruno Fernandes who converted from the penalty spot after Simon Deli handled a goal bound shot.

Other scorers for United were Scott McTominay and Fred who bagged a brace.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for…