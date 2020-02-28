Uzoenyi Joins Bosnian Club FK Zvijezda

Former Super Eagles winger Ejike Uzoenyi has joined Bosnia and Herzegovina club FK Zvijezda on a short-term deal.

Uzoenyi has been without a club since 2018 after leaving South Africa Premier League club Ajax Cape Town.

The 31-year-old will look to make his debut for FK Zvijezda in Saturday’s league game against Zeljeznicar.

The diminutive winger was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa.

