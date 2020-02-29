Balogun Outshines Ajayi As Wigan Stun West Brom

Leon Balogun put up a superb performance as Wigan Athletic recorded a stunning 1-0 away win against leaders West Bromwich Albion in their Championship clash on Saturday.

Balogun featured for 69th minute in the game before he was replaced by Kal Naismith.

The Nigerian defender received treatment on the pitch prior to his substitution.



West Brom paraded Semi Ajayi for 90 minutes in the game.

In another Championship game, Bright Osayi-Samuel bagged an assist in Queens Park Rangers 2-2 home draw against Birmingham City.

Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze were in action for 90 minutes in the game.

By Adeboye Amosu

