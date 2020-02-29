Cavaliers Come To Town To Meet Zion Williamson And Pels, At Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are coming off a 108-94 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Matthew Dellavedova had a great performance with 12 points (5-of-5 shooting) cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 2 points. Collin Sexton contributed 28 points (9-of-16 FG) and 4 steals. Tristan Thompson had 14 points (7-of-15 FG), 6 offensive rebounds and 13 rebounds.

Will Brandon Ingram replicate his 34 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Los-Angeles Lakers? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Pels won on the road. The Cavaliers are on a hot streak, with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Pelicans are averaging 26.474 assists, while the Cavaliers are averaging only 22.483. Widening this gap in passing will be key for the…