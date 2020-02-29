Eagles Roundup: Ejuke, Nwakaeme On Target; Ajayi Bags Assist For Al Ahly, Mikel Sees Red

Chidera Ejuke scored and bagged an assist in Heerenven’s 3–2 away win against Twente at the De Groslch Veste, Enschede on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke scored Heerenven’s second goal of the game and provided the assist for Joey Veerman’s third.

The 22-year-old has now scored nine goals in 24 league appearances for his club this season.

In another Dutch Eredivisie game, Cyriel Dessers was unable to add to his 15 goal league tally as Heracles Almelo were held to a 0-0 at ADO Den Haag.

In the CAF Champions League, Junior Ajayi registered an assist as Al Ahly beat South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture at the Cairo International Stadium.

Ajayi set up Ali Malooul’s opening goal in the 53rd minute.

In Turkey, former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi was sent off for the third time in his career during Saturday’s Super Lig clash…