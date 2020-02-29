Hornets At Scotia bank Arena. The Hornets are coming off a 107-101 home

Raptors and Pascal Siakam to host Hornets At Scotiabank Arena. The Hornets are coming off a 107-101 home win over the New-York Knicks despite not having such a great season, Jalen McDaniels showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 6 rebounds. Terry Rozier contributed 26 points (7-of-15 FG), 4 assists and 4 threes made.

The Raptors will want to move on from a 97-108 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kyle Lowry contributed 6 assists. Will Pascal Siakam replicate his 22 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Bucks?

Related: Raptors And Pascal Siakam To Host Bucks At Scotiabank Arena

The Raptors have won 2 out of the 2 games between these teams this season. The Raptors has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries. Raptors are much better at…