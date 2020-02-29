How Rohr is Getting Goalkeeping Worries

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have always been blessed with hugely talented and exceptional goalkeepers such as Peter Rufai, Emmanuel Okala, Ike Shorounmu and Vincent Enyeama who helped the country win many laurels in the past.

In recent times, though, the goalkeeping department has been a major source of worry to the Super Eagles, most especially under the tutelage of incumbent manager, Gernot Rohr.

Ahead of the team’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double header with Sierra Leone next month, Complete Sports’ reporter, Oluyemi Ogunseyin takes a good look at some of Nigeria’s shot-stoppers.

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, S/Africa)

Date of birth/Age: Aug 3, 1986 (33)

Caps/Goals: 16/0

Daniel Akpeyi bounced back in style after his unimpressive display at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt where Nigeria finished third particularly with an error against Algeria in the semi-final which saw Riyad Mahrez score a late free-kick.

Akpeyi has been…