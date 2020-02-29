Ighalo Admits To Feeling ‘Pressure’ After Scoring First Man United Goal

Odion Ighalo could not hide his delight after scoring his first Manchester United goal but admitted the pressure to do so was starting to mount up.

Ighalo scored his side’s second of the game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘s side securing a thumping 5-0 win over Club Brugge in their Europa League last 32 second leg.

It came during the 30-year-old’s first start for the Red Devils since joining on loan from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window.

It was such a surprising move because his only real notable spell in England was with Watford and ended with six goals in his final year.

After three brief substitute appearances for United, he made his first start on Thursday with Anthony Martial ruled out.

And Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, became the first Nigerian to score for the club as fans chanted his name at Old Trafford.

The new boy admitted that he had been feeling some…