Iheanacho Disappointed With Leicester City Loss To Norwich

Kelechi Iheanacho stated he was not sure what happened when his effort was ruled out in their 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Friday.

The Super Eagles star thought he had given the Foxes the lead after firing into the bottom corner of the net moments into the second half.

VAR, however, chalked off the effort as the 23-year-old striker was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the strike.

The former Manchester City forward admitted he has not watched the replay.

“Obviously, that wasn’t a goal from VAR, but I haven’t watched the replay. I thought it hit the defender’s shoulder, but I wasn’t sure it hit my hand,” he told LCTV.

“If that’s the rule, there’s nothing we can do about it. We just move on. It’s disappointing, it’s disappointing for us, but as I said before, we just move on to the next one and make sure we get the points that we need.”



