Infantino Backs Wenger’s Offside Law Proposal

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has spoken in favour of introducing the ‘daylight’ principle to the offside law to bring extra clarity.

There has been a great deal of controversy over offsides in the Premier League this season, with a number of goals ruled out by very fine margins after VAR checks.

FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger said last week that the law should be changed so that a player is onside if any part of their body that can score a goal is behind or level with the relevant defender, a view which Infantino clearly shares.

“I’m certainly in favour of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help, because I think the issue is more an issue of understanding,” he said as he arrived in Belfast for Saturday’s annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board, the game’s law-making body.

“Some of (the decisions) are very, very close and it’s difficult for the people who are…