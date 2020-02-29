Iwobi Eyes 1st Goal vs United…Targets 2nd win in 7 EPL games %

Alex Iwobi will be looking to net his first Premier League goal ever against Manchester United who will pay a visit to Goodison Park to lock horns with Everton on Sunday.

Iwobi is also eyeing his second win in seven EPL games against the Red Devils, having secured victory over United only once with former club, Arsenal.

On that occasion, the Gunners handed out a 2-0 defeat to the Mancunians in an English top-flight encounter at the Emirates Stadium last season, precisely on 10 March, 2019.

Asides that win, Iwobi doesn’t boast of a particularly good record against Man United, having picked up three defeats and secured draws on two other occasions.

As a matter of fact, his first three Premier League outings against the Red Devils ended in losses for the Super Eagles attacker and his former side, Arsenal.

His record against this…