LaLiga El Clasico: Nigerian Fans to Watch Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona supporters in Nigeria, Mexico and Colombia can vieSunday’s hugely awaited LaLiga El Clasico in the presence of legends and LaLiga Ambassadors at specially organised viewing parties in each country. And these are just three of nineteen events being organised around the world for Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, the most high-profile and best game in world football.

The two teams come into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid battling at the top of LaLiga Santander’s standings, with Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Ramos and company nearing top form as the season’s biggest games arrive.

The action from the Bernabeu is being broadcast to a potential audience of more than half a billion TV viewers in 183 countries worldwide, while fortunate fans in Lagos, Mexico City and Barranquilla can watch the game in the company of former El Clasico stars who are now LaLiga Ambassadors: Samuel Eto’o, Rafa Marquez and Fernando…