Nigerian -Born Footballer Udoh Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Italy

An Italian-Nigerian footballer, King Paul Akpan Udoh, has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Udoh, a Serie C player who plays forward for the Unione Sportiva Pianese football club, became the first footballer to be infected with COVID-19.

As reported by Italian newspaper La Nazione, the 22-year-old footballer “put himself in voluntary quarantine” when he suspected that he was infected with virus.

The report said Udoh was subsequently tested by doctors and that the result turned out positive.

Udoh has played for several football clubs including Reggiana , Juventus, Virtus Lanciano, among others.



Meanwhile, Nigeria on Friday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 after an Italian working in the country tested positive for the disease.

The Italian whose name was withheld was said to have returned to Lagos from Milan, Italy, on February…