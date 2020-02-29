Online Versus Offline Sports Betting – Which Is better?

For generations, sports betting was done via brick-and-mortar locations not only here in Nigeria but all over the world. This type of betting is what is known as offline betting which includes bookie, sportsbook, horse track, or casino.

However, with the technological advancements of the internet and smartphones in the recent past, sports betting has exploded online with the betting industry seeing a boom like never before with much of the bookies business moving from the high street to the virtual world.

However, sportsbooks, bookies and casinos are still alive and kicking and haven’t given up yet, with their massive screens filled with betting lines, betting tellers, bright lights and betting slips, are parked and still have their appeal.

When comparing the two modes of betting, there exist many factors that one can choose from. Let’s look at some of the differentiating factors between the two.

