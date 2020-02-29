Osimhen Is Always Thirsty For Goals- Lille Boss Galtier

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says Victor Osimhen is keen to maintain his goal scoring form for the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian forward has shouldered goal scoring responsibilities for Les Dogues this season following the departure of Rafeal Leao and Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Osimhen, who arrived Lille from Belgian outfit Sporting Charleroi at the beginning of the campaign has scored 13 goals and recorded four assists in 25 league games for the club.

“Victor Osimhen brings the youthful exuberance and ambition. We know his career. He works a lot. He is full of energy, of enthusiasm,”Galtier told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s away clash against Nantes.



“He wants to make a big end to the season, he is thirsty for goals.”

“Victor is happy here. He is appreciated and adored by the…