Suns and Devin Booker to host Pistons At Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns will want to move on from a 92-102 loss at home to the Los-Angeles Clippers, a game in which Deandre Ayton contributed 25 points (11-of-22 from the field), 7 offensive rebounds and 17 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 14 points (5-of-19 FG) and 10 assists. Ricky Rubio had 18 points (5-of-11 shooting), 10 assists and 6 rebounds. Will Deandre Ayton replicate his 25 pts, 17 rebs performance in last game’s loss to the Clippers?

The former game between the two ended up in a loss on the road for the Suns. The Pistons seem to be on a losing streak, having been defeated five games straight. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Suns are better at free throw shooting, with an average of 19.797 free throws made per game, versus the…