Real Madrid, Barcelona in Decisive Laliga Title Race Clash

Sunday’s LaLiga El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu arrives at a key moment in the Spanish title race – and with nothing between the two teams’ historical record ahead of the latest chapter in the biggest club rivalry in world football.

Barcelona travel to Real Madrid with a two point lead in the table, meaning victory for either team would be a huge step towards claiming the 2019/20 LaLiga Santander title.

Real Madrid had led the Laliga standings after a 15-match unbeaten run in LaLiga, until Zinedine Zidane’s side slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Levante last weekend, with the most exciting title race in many years taking yet another twist.

That saw Barça dramatically take over at the top, after Quique Setien’s men beat Eibar 5-0 at the Camp Nou, with a four goal ‘poker’ from Lionel Messi stretching the Argentine’s lead in the LaLiga Santander top scorer…