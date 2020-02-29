Rodgers Rues Iheanacho’s Disallowed Goal In Away Defeat At Norwich

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is disappointed to see Kelechi Iheanacho’s s goal cancelled by VAR in Friday’s Premier League fixture against Norwich City.

The Foxes fell to a 1-0 defeat against their hosts at the Carrow Road.

Brendan Rodgers’ men did put the ball in the net early in the second half, but Iheanacho’s excellent strike was ruled out after a VAR review showed the ball hit his hand in the build-up.

The ball bounced off the arm of defender Ben Godfrey before hitting Iheanacho, and Rodgers said he didn’t know how his striker could have avoided handling.

“We’re disappointed with the goal that was disallowed,” Rodgers said after the game.

“I think both players unintentionally handballed it but worst-case scenario you think it’s then a free-kick for us.

“We know the rule in terms of touching the hand, but it’s unintentional by their defender, and I don’t know what Kelechi…