Wilder Vows To Rise Again After Fury Defeat

Deontay Wilder has appeared to confirm his intention to fight Tyson Fury a third time as he vowed to “rise again” and “regain the title”.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight title to The Gypsy King after his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round of their rematch in Las Vegas last week.

The dethroned champion has three weeks to trigger a clause in his contract which will allow him to challenge for his old title by July 18.

Although Fury’s camp have indicated they will make the American an offer to skip a trilogy fight so they can focus on a unification bout with Anthony Joshua , Wilder is expected to turn that down in favour of a third clash.

In a video message to his fans, Wilder said: “I just want to let you know that I am here. Your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun.

“I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king – you can’t take my pride. I am a…