5 All-time Stars For the Ages in Laliga History

El Clasico – Real Madrid versus Barcelona, is a true footballing celebration, always offering up clashes between the world’s best players. The previous 11 Ballon d’Or winners have all come from these two clubs; the star power on show is spectacular. This tradition goes way back, of course. Here are five of the stars who have gone down in the history of this great game.

Lionel Messi

There are no doubts around Messi going down in the history of this great rivalry. The Argentine is El Clasico’s all-time top scorer, with 26 goals in 40 appearances. The majority, 15 of the 16, were scored away from home at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which makes his achievements even more impressive.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Talk about Messi, talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward spent the prime years of his career at Real Madrid and was the star of many memorable Clasicos between 2009 and 2018. Who could forget his extra time headers to win the 2011 Copa del…