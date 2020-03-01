Akpeyi Named Man Of The Match In Kaizer Chiefs Win Vs Orlando Pirates

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was named man of the match following his impressive display in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 away win against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Despite criticism over his performance in the 1-0 home defeat to Maritzburg United last weekend, Akpeyi kept his place in goal ahead of Bafana Bafana shot stopper Itumeleng Khune.

Lebogang Manyama netted the winning goal for Kaizer Chiefs on the half hour mark.

Akpeyi made his first significant save of the game in the 15th minute when he stopped Gabadinho Mhango’s close-range effort.

The former Warri Wolves goalie also denied Thembinkosi Lorch in the 27th minute.

The 31-year-old produced three stunning saves in the final quarter following close-range efforts from Lorch and Luvuyo Memela, with the third attempt from a distance…