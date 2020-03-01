Amuneke Sacked By Egytian Club El-Makassa After Three Matches

Former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke has been sacked as the coach of Egyptian side, Misr El-Makassa after taking charge for just three matches.

Amuneke was appointed as the club’s coach in February after Hammed Mido was sacked.

The club announced in a statement that the former Super Eagles winger has been sacked to be replaced by Ehab Galal, Amuneke will take up a new role at the club.

“We reached an agreement with Ehab Galal to lead the team and he will start on Monday as the team prepares to play against Aswan in the Egyptian League,” the statement said.

“Amuneke will be the director of the club’s academies that we are planning to launch across Africa – the first of which was recently opened in Tanzania”, El-Makkasa added.

Amuneke failed to win any of his three matches in charge of the club with two draws and one defeat.

