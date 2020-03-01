Anambra State to Make N1.5bn –Obiano

Over N1.5 billion is expected to be made as revenue from this year’s 2020 Nigeria Police Games by the host State, Anambra, according to Governor Willie Obiano.

Also the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has commenced the scouting of young men and women who could form part of Team Nigeria for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

According to the Anambra State Governor, Chief Obiano in his address at the opening ceremony of the 12th Nigeria Police Games, the sum would be made through commercial activities that would last for seven days of the festival.

Obiano further explained that the festival is in furtherance of the good relationship between the state and the Nigeria Police, adding that the facilities already put in place for the festival have gone a long way in improving sports and sporting facilities in the area.

Also speaking, the Minister for Sports and Youth…