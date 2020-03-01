Arteta Praises Saka Amid England Call-Up Suggestion

Mikel Arteta praised Bukayo Saka for his recent form , amid the suggestion of a possible England call-up from reporters.

There’s no doubt England u19 international Bukayo Saka is in great form at the moment. The young winger-turned-left-back recently hit his 10th assist of the season, to go along with three goals in his first full campaign for the senior side.

Unsurprisingly, the talk of a possible senior England call-up is starting to intensify.

England don’t really have a nailed-on left-back, with Ashley Young playing as a wing-back at the 2018 World Cup. Ben Chilwell is stepping in, for the most part, but behind him the options are pretty weak.

Saka doesn’t have a single England cap, but he’s performing in the Premier League week in, week out. It’s something for Gareth Southgate to think about ahead of…