CAFCC: Guinean Club Horoya Hold Enyimba In Aba

Enyimba were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinean club Horoya in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Austine Oladapo gave Enyimba the lead in the 19th minute, firing home a free kick from outside the box.

Oladapo has now scored a goal each in his last three games in the competition for Enyimba.

Read Also: Ighalo Vows: I Will Give My Blood For Manchester United

The hosts failed to carved out any real goal scoring opportunity afterwards with Horoya threatening to equalise a couple of times.

The visitors equalised through Boniface Haba in the 71st minute.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Sunday in Conakry.

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…