Global TV Spectacle From Santiago Bernabeu

Dear reader, get ready for a wonderful viewing experience when the 244th Laliga El Clasico goes live on television. I have seen so much detail put in by Laliga in staging this single match here at the Santiago Bernabeu. The television coverage setup is topnotch.

Read below here, the full details of what is in the offing for you as a Laliga Santander fan watching from Tv, this long-anticipated El Clasico.

Laliga Media takes up the story….

Real Madrid versus Barcelona – the 244th El Clasico will be watched by a potential 650 million people in 182 countries and broadcast in 4K HDR by 33 cameras.

The encounter is the most anticipated fixture of the most competitive LaLiga season in recent memory.

March opens with the most-anticipated fixture in the LaLiga Santander calendar, El Clasico, with Real Madrid taking on FC Barcelona on 1 March in Spain’s capital. A global TV spectacle, the match will be broadcast in detail by 33 simulcast 4K HDR-HD production cameras located…