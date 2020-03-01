I Will Give My Blood For Manchester United

Odion Ighalo has vowed to seize his opportunity to impress with Manchester United, stating “I will give my blood” to make the most of his time with the club.

Signed on deadline day in January on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, the 30-year-old striker has already made an impact for the Red Devils.

Having appeared as a substitute in Premier League wins over Chelsea and Watford, Ighalo marked his first start for United with his first goal in Thursday’s 5-0 defeat of Club Brugge at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie.

The Nigerian is likely to be involved in Sunday’s game against Everton, with Marcus Rashford still sidelined with a back injury and Anthony Martial facing a late fitness test on the muscle problem that kept him out of the Brugge game.

Ighalo, who has enjoyed his short time with United so far, has promised to give his all if he is handed another chance in the team.

“Of course. This is what I am working…