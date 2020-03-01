Ighalo Denied By Pickford As Everton, United Share The Spoils

Everton had a late winner ruled out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea’s blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin’s charge down forced an awful error from a hesitant De Gea as his clearance was deflected into his own net with just three minutes on the clock, but Fernandes equalised with his third goal in three games on the half-hour, ramming home a near-post drive that Jordan Pickford will be disappointed not to have saved.



Gylfi Sigurdsson crashed a free-kick against the post in the second half and a stunning double save from Pickford denied substitute Odion Ighalo a later winner, but VAR had the final say on an incident-packed afternoon on Merseyside as Calvert-Lewin’s deflected shot was ruled out by the technology after it adjudged Sigurdsson, who was laying prone in an offside position,…