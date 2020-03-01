Khune Remains Kaizer Chiefs’ Number One Goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has cried out to the Amakhosi faithful to rally behind the team as a whole and not support individuals.

After Akpeyi made a howler that led to Chiefs losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United two weeks ago and many were wondering if Itumeleng Khune would return for the derby.

Ernst Middendorp kept faith with Akpeyi for the clash against the Buccaneers and Nigeria’s number one inspired Amakhosi to a crucial 1-0 win with breathtaking Man-of-the-Match performance.

“First of all I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has made this day possible for me. Second of all, I want to share this award with my coaches, because since day one they are the ones that actually believes in me following what happened two weeks ago,” Akpeyi told SuperSport TV.

“When these people [fans around the stadium] turned against me but they stood by my side and believed in me and we as a team we…