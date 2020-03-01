NPFL: Plateau Stay Top With Home Win Vs Jigawa Golden Stars; Rivers United Pip Heartland Away

The top three sides in the Nigeria Professional Football League picked up important wins in their matchday 22 fixtures on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Log leaders Plateau United edged out hard fighting Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1 at the New Jos Stadium.

Oche Ochewoechi and Tosin Omoyele scored twice to give Plateau United a commanding lead in the first half, while Saleh Ibrahim reduced the deficit for the visitors in stoppage time.

Second placed Rivers United recorded a 2-0 away win against Heartland at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Malachi Ohawume scored both goals for the visitors.

Lobi Stars kept their place in third following a hard fought 1-0 away win against Kwara United courtesy of Alex Aghahowa’s 21st minute strike.

Former champions Enugu Rangers eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 win against Adamawa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Isaac Loute opened scoring for the hosts late in the…