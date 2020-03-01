Osimhen Outshines Simon As Lille Pip Nantes 1-0;

Victor Osimhen was on the winning side as Lille recorded a 1-0 away win against Moses Simon’s Nantes in a French Ligue 1 clash on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen and Simon featured for 90 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

Benjamin Andre netted the winning goal for Lille two minutes before the hour mark.

Osimhen has featured in 26 league games for Lille this season and scored 13 goals, while Simon has hit the back of the net five times in 25 appearances for Nantes.

In Belgium, David Okereke bagged an assist in Club Brugge’s 2-1 away win against Genk.



Okereke, who took the place of Kreppin Diata in the 83rd minute provided the assist for Matt Rits’ winning goal six minutes later.

His international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis missed the game as a result of injury.

In Spain, Samuel Chukuweze was in action in Villarreal’s…