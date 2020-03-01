Ramos Hopes 244th El Clasico Isn’t Messi’s Day at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is looking to lead Los Blancos to beat archrivals FC Barcelona in the 244th El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 1, 2020, and end their three-game winless run.

He also hopes that Barca’s talismanic skipper and forward, Lionel Messi, is not in his element. Hear more from Ramos in this video interview.

Video courtesy of Laliga for Laliga worldwide programme.

